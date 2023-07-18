Christian ranch founder celebrates major life milestone

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – After a heavy construction accident left the founder of Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch paralyzed in a wheelchair, Bob Bardwell thought his life was over. Now, he says it set him on a whirlwind of a journey, celebrating a major milestone Sunday.

Sunday marked 50 years since Bardwell’s accident on July 16, 1973, about 30 miles from where his ranch in Stewartville is located.

Bardwell says he believes he should have died. Left paralyzed from the waist down, this could lead some to turn bitter.

“When you’re bitter no one wins, you all go down,” Bardwell explained.

Bardwell started counting his blessings. He says you’re either going to be a victim at the end of this, or a victor. He chose the latter.

He began his journey to open the ranch, but only had a ten-minute plan.

“My plan was to work hard, be diligent, persevere, serve the community and see where God takes it,” Bardwell said. “I didn’t know. I didn’t need to know, and here we are today. I never dreamed the ranch would become what it is today.”

Now, the ranch serves thousands with disabilities from around the world.

“Everybody gets treated the same when they come down our driveway. With love, respect and care,” Bardwell stated.

Bardwell also makes sure his wheels are well versed, completing more than 100 marathons, which at first, he was hesitant about.

“It was one of the greatest memories I have of totally forgetting about my injury,” Bardwell said. “I’m out on the road, pushing for all I’ve got, people cheering you on, clapping, the wind is blowing in your face and a way you go. Down the streets you’re going, and I was like oh my this is something else.”

He has also written multiple books, writing from experience and motivating others.

However, a busy guy like Bob could not have done it all alone.

“I want to give credit where credit is due and thank our community, thank you everyone for what you have done out here on the ranch,” Bardwell said.

