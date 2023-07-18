Clay County Fair: Thompson Square to replace Jimmie Allen in concert series

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) - Jimmie Allen fans that were looking forward to his performance at the Clay County Fair may be disappointed. Thomson Square fans, however, can rejoice.

The Clay County Fair announced that Thompson Square will be replacing Jimmie Allen. The husband and wife duo will now be joining Parmalee as part of the SRG Concert Series on the Bud Light Stage on Sat., Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Parmalee will now take the position as headliner act.

Thompson Square was the ACM “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee and is one of country music’s most popular performers.

They rocketed to fame with their debut album that featured the Grammy-nominated and double Platinum-selling “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and “I Got You”.

Tickets are on sale now and available online, by phone at (515) 244-2771, or at the Events Center Box Office.

For those Jimmie Allen fans that would like to request a refund, please send an email by July 31.

