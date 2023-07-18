DNR partners with MN Twins; offers special ticket package
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering anyone with a 2023 state fishing or hunting license a free special edition Minnesota Twins cap.
Through a partnership between the DNR and the Twins, Minnesotans can also receive a ticket discount for upcoming games.
DNR Days at Twins games are July 23 against the White Sox, Aug. 19 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Sept. 9 against the New York Mets.
Tickets must be purchased ahead of time by visiting here.
