‘I was meaning to kill somebody’: Man sentenced for attacking Moose Lake MSOP worker

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Some chilling admissions in the Carlton County Courthouse Monday from the man who brutally attacked a staff member inside the Minnesota Sex Offender Program facility.

“Yes, I was meaning to kill somebody that day,” said Nicolas Aron-Jones, the man who attacked the MSOP staff member. “If I have to go back, it’s going to happen again.”

Aron-Jones was talking about when he hit a 53-year-old security counselor over the head with a blunt object, saying he did it because he claims there was patient mistreatment at the facility.

“I apologize that it had to happen to you, but at the end of the day it would happen again,” said Aron-Jones. “They were taunting me, asking me crazy things. At the end of the day, I can’t take it, I can’t be here, so I’m going to get up out of here.”

Aron Jones says he was trying to kill someone, hoping to be served a sentence to life in prison, rather than remain at the MSOP.

“He nearly killed a staff member that had done him no wrong, and as the court has heard today, barely even knew him,” said Jeffery Boucher, the victim’s attorney.

In Court, he even went as far to ask the judge for the maximum penalty, a statement that shocked even the judge.

“It also is troublesome to the court that I am going to sentence you to exactly what you want, to be some place other than where you were,” said Judge Amy Lukasavits, with Carlton County.

Judge Lukasavits sentenced him to 18 years at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility, saying that she hopes he will avoid using violence as a means to get what he wants.

“I don’t know that two wrongs make a right in this situation,” said Judge Lukasavits.

In court, the victim did address Aron-Jones, saying he is a predator, and his injuries will affect him in the long term.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.