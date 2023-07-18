Janesville Police Dept. seeks burglary suspects

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Janesville police department is asking residents to check any security footage they may have after a string of burglaries in the city.

Law enforcement says two male suspects are believed to have been active between midnight and 6 a.m. in the last two evenings.

Burglaries have been reported in the Northwoods addition area in the early morning today and Lakeview Park area on July 17.

Anyone who potentially has footage of the two male suspects is asked to contact Janesville Police Department.

