Mother charged with 12-year-old son’s death, tried to kill 4-year-old son, police in Tennessee say

The father found his 12-year-old boy dead Monday night at their home in Shelbyville, Tennessee, authorities said.
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Shelbyville mother is charged with killing her 12-year-old son and attempting to kill her 4-year-old son before disappearing on Monday night.

According to Shelbyville Police, the 12-year-old, named Esteban, was found unresponsive by his father at their residence on Barksdale Lane around 10 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors assisted the father and called 911.

The investigation then centered around the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, and the 4-year-old son, Rafael Sylvester. An Endangered Child Alert was issued for the boy, who was believed to be with his mother and traveling in a Dodge Caravan.

Patricia and Rafael were found alive shortly after the alert was issued on Tuesday morning and were quickly questioned by Shelbyville Police. Patricia admitted to strangling her son, Esteban, to death, and attempting to kill Rafael, the 4-year-old.

Patricia Sylvester is charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. She remains in custody.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

