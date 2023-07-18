‘MSU Mankato Night at Target Field’ is announced for Aug. 15 Twins game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Twins are gearing up to play ball at Target Field next month!

The Minnesota State University (MSU) Mankato Office of Alumni Relations announced that Minnesota State Mankato is partnering up with the Minnesota Twins baseball on Tues., Aug. 15, for “Minnesota State University, Mankato Night” at Target Field, when the Twins take on the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m.

Special ticket packages—which are available in various price ranges to the general public through the Minnesota Twins—include a game ticket and an exclusive co-themed MSU Mankato Twins cap.

Caps and seating locations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The caps are only available by ordering tickets in advance through the Minnesota Twins.

They may be picked up on game day only from 5-7 p.m.

For more information on cap pick-up locations, click here.

In addition, new Maverick Men’s Hockey Head Coach Luke Strand will throw out the first pitch on the field sometime between 6:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

A part of the proceeds for each ticket bought through the special ticket packages will support the MSU Mankato Alumni Association Scholarship Program.

For more information, contact the Office of Alumni Relations by email or by calling (507) 389-1515.

