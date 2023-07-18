Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘MSU Mankato Night at Target Field’ is announced for Aug. 15 Twins game

Special ticket packages—which are available in various price ranges to the general public...
Special ticket packages—which are available in various price ranges to the general public through the Minnesota Twins—include a game ticket and an exclusive co-themed MSU Mankato Twins cap.(MSU Mankato (Facebook Page))
By Hal Senal
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Twins are gearing up to play ball at Target Field next month!

The Minnesota State University (MSU) Mankato Office of Alumni Relations announced that Minnesota State Mankato is partnering up with the Minnesota Twins baseball on Tues., Aug. 15, for “Minnesota State University, Mankato Night” at Target Field, when the Twins take on the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m.

Special ticket packages—which are available in various price ranges to the general public through the Minnesota Twins—include a game ticket and an exclusive co-themed MSU Mankato Twins cap.

Caps and seating locations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The caps are only available by ordering tickets in advance through the Minnesota Twins.

They may be picked up on game day only from 5-7 p.m.

For more information on cap pick-up locations, click here.

In addition, new Maverick Men’s Hockey Head Coach Luke Strand will throw out the first pitch on the field sometime between 6:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

A part of the proceeds for each ticket bought through the special ticket packages will support the MSU Mankato Alumni Association Scholarship Program.

For more information, contact the Office of Alumni Relations by email or by calling (507) 389-1515.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering anyone with a 2023 state...
DNR partners with MN Twins; offers special ticket package
DNR partners with MN Twins; offers special ticket package
The Mayo Clinic Health System will offer sports screenings across southern Minnesota for the...
MoonDogs’ Muttnik receives sports physical at Mayo Clinic
Brandon Williamson made his debut for the Cincinnati Reds back in May.
Former MCW star paving way in MLB