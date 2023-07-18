Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Owatonna mayor asked to step down over Anti-LGBTQ+ comments

Owatonna Mayor asked to resign.
Owatonna Mayor asked to resign.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The mayor of Owatonna is receiving backlash after making comments about an event being held at a church, some are even calling for resignation.

Members of a LGBTQ+ group, Rainbowatonna, are stating Mayor Tom Kuntz should resign after he made comments to the pastors of a church hosting a pride event.

He posted a public prayer and alluded to “sin and brokenness” at the event. Event organizers accuses the mayor of using his position to harass and intimidate those involved in a pride event.

The event included a service at the Associated Church and a drag show after-party at the Owatonna Arts Center.

The group is demanding the mayor appoint one of the members to the city’s human rights commission. The church has already written a statement doubling down on its decision to host the pride event.

We recognize that there is great pain in our community right now, caused by those who have been speaking out against the humanity of our LGBTQIA+ siblings. To those who have been hurt, marginalized, and even dehumanized - know that those voices do not speak for all people in this community. Know that those who seek to say you are anything less than a beloved child of God, perfectly and wonderfully made, do not speak with the authority of God, even though they may claim to do so. You are loved. You are valued. You belong.

Associated Church

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering anyone with a 2023 state...
DNR partners with MN Twins; offers special ticket package
FILE - MN Gov. Tim Walz will be spending a day in the life with professionals across...
Gov. Walz kicks off statewide workforce tour
People moving to the state will not be required to take a written test to obtain a Minnesota...
No written test requirement for new Minnesota residents getting licenses starting August 1
DNR partners with MN Twins; offers special ticket package
Gov. Walz kicks off statewide workforce tour