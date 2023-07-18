Your Photos
Possible rare pink dolphin spotted swimming around fishermen

Fishermen caught the animal on camera swimming around their boat not far from the shore. (Source: Thurman Gustin/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By AnaClare Barras and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAMERON, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A rare pink dolphin was spotted in Louisiana last week that could be a female albino named “Pinky” by locals.

Fishermen caught the animal on camera swimming around their boat not far from the shore, according to a Facebook post from Houston man Thurman Gustin.

A video shared by Gustin shows one pink dolphin breaching the water, but he said he saw two.

First spotted in 2007 in Louisiana’s Calcasieu River, Pinky the bottlenose dolphin has made waves in the media over the years, the Houston Chronicle reports.

According to National Geographic, Pinky’s reddish eyes and blood vessels are indicative of albinism.

There are two species of “pink” dolphins - the Amazon River dolphin, which is only found in fresh water in South America, and the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, which is also not typically seen along the Texas coastline.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

