Postal truck catches fire in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A US Postal Service delivery truck caught fire in Mason City Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Mason City Fire Department, crews got a call around 3:49 p.m. for a truck that “exploded” on Winnebago Way. When they arrived, firefighters said they found a USPS truck on fire. The fire was mainly coming from the engine compartment and officials said there was no evidence of an explosion.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to put out the fire. Officials said the cause was accidental due to mechanical failure.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.