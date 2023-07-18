Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Scattered storms tonight and Wednesday; a long dry spell ahead

KEYC
KEYC(KEYC)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The primary severe threat will be large hail, but strong straight-line wind gusts and even an isolated weak tornado will also be possible. After tomorrow, we will be heading into an extended stretch of warm, dry weather that will continue through the rest of the 10 Day Forecast period and beyond.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The area of high pressure responsible for our pleasant weather over the past couple of days will shift east tonight. Southerly flow on the backside of that high will bring warmer temperatures and a significant increase in humidity to our area on Wednesday.

A cold front sitting across the Dakotas today will move across Minnesota and Iowa on Wednesday. That front, fueled by the moisture in the air, will be a focal point for scattered thunderstorms late tonight and again Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. While I do not expect a widespread severe weather outbreak, one or two isolated storms could be strong to severe Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Large hail will be the primary threat; however, strong straight-line wind gusts and even an isolated weak tornado are possible. Be weather-aware Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. The weather team will be monitoring the situation very closely and will have updates as weather develops. Storms will move out of our area from west to east by late Wednesday evening. Rainfall amounts will be limited to areas impacted by individual thunderstorms. Those places could get a quarter to a half inch of rain.

After the front passes, temperatures and humidity will drop, leaving us with a pleasant day Thursday. As we head into the weekend, temps will slowly climb, but humidity levels will stay at comfortable levels. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80s Friday, with mid 80s likely on both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb as we head into next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s through much of next week, with little to no rain expected throughout the duration of the 10 Day Forecast and possibly even beyond that timeframe. This extended period of dry weather will cause drought conditions to worsen across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. While we are currently in better shape than most of Minnesota and Iowa, we could certainly use more rain.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl

Latest News

Showers and thunderstorms return late tonight followed by a quiet end to the week.
Showers, t-storms return tonight followed by quiet end to the week
Showers and thunderstorms return late tonight followed by a quiet end to the week.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 7-18-2023
KEYC Weather
A warm, mostly dry week ahead
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Forecast