Scattered storms tonight and Wednesday; a long dry spell ahead

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The primary severe threat will be large hail, but strong straight-line wind gusts and even an isolated weak tornado will also be possible. After tomorrow, we will be heading into an extended stretch of warm, dry weather that will continue through the rest of the 10 Day Forecast period and beyond.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The area of high pressure responsible for our pleasant weather over the past couple of days will shift east tonight. Southerly flow on the backside of that high will bring warmer temperatures and a significant increase in humidity to our area on Wednesday.

A cold front sitting across the Dakotas today will move across Minnesota and Iowa on Wednesday. That front, fueled by the moisture in the air, will be a focal point for scattered thunderstorms late tonight and again Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. While I do not expect a widespread severe weather outbreak, one or two isolated storms could be strong to severe Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Large hail will be the primary threat; however, strong straight-line wind gusts and even an isolated weak tornado are possible. Be weather-aware Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. The weather team will be monitoring the situation very closely and will have updates as weather develops. Storms will move out of our area from west to east by late Wednesday evening. Rainfall amounts will be limited to areas impacted by individual thunderstorms. Those places could get a quarter to a half inch of rain.

After the front passes, temperatures and humidity will drop, leaving us with a pleasant day Thursday. As we head into the weekend, temps will slowly climb, but humidity levels will stay at comfortable levels. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80s Friday, with mid 80s likely on both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb as we head into next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s through much of next week, with little to no rain expected throughout the duration of the 10 Day Forecast and possibly even beyond that timeframe. This extended period of dry weather will cause drought conditions to worsen across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. While we are currently in better shape than most of Minnesota and Iowa, we could certainly use more rain.

