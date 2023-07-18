Showers, t-storms return tonight followed by quiet end to the week

Late night showers and thunderstorms return tonight with a slight scattered chance Wednesday afternoon, but quiet conditions return to close the week out.

Today will start off with some cloudy skies across the area before breaking apart to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s with winds reaching up to 10 mph. Clouds will gradually increase late tonight as showers move into the area between 9 pm and 10 pm. Showers with a few thunderstorms possible will then continue into the overnight hours before fizzling out between 2 am and 3 am tomorrow morning as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s.

Wednesday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny through the day with a chance for some late morning to mid-afternoon showers and thunderstorms as temperatures rise into the mid-80s. Winds will gradually increase up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph mixed in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fizzle out leaving behind a few isolated thunderstorms through the evening hours before clearing up leaving behind mostly clear skies for the remainder of the night as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures hovering in the upper-70s. Winds are projected to increase up to 20 mph with gusts reaching between 25 and 30 mph at times throughout the day. Thursday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with mostly sunny skies as temperatures heat up into the low-80s by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain slightly breezy up to 15 mph throughout the day. Friday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy through the day with a chance for a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will continue to heat up into the mid-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly sunny with temperatures heating up even more with highs hovering in the upper-80s by the afternoon hours as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph. Sunday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Next week will be much warmer with mostly sunny skies through the first half of the week followed b partly cloudy skies moving in by the end of the week. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s and low-90s across the area. The week will be relatively quiet despite a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms possible late Wednesday night and again Thursday morning/afternoon. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper-80s through the end of the week.

