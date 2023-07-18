Your Photos
Temporary closure of Pohl Road Thursday

By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 20, Pohl Road (from Jaycee Court to Glenwood Avenue) will be temporarily closed for storm drain repairs. Residents who live on Eastwood Drive will have access in and out of Eastwood Drive on Pohl Road. Pohl Road is expected to reopen later in the afternoon.

View a map of the project area online or below.

