Temporary closure of Pohl Road Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 20, Pohl Road (from Jaycee Court to Glenwood Avenue) will be temporarily closed for storm drain repairs. Residents who live on Eastwood Drive will have access in and out of Eastwood Drive on Pohl Road. Pohl Road is expected to reopen later in the afternoon.

View a map of the project area online or below.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.