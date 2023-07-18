MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s edition of Tuesday Tunes, Blue Dirt Road is in the studio to show off their cover band.

They are a band from Fairbault made up of teens who originally got started because of a talent show. They perform covers of a variety of songs, but aspire to create originals one day, too.

To keep up with Blue Dirt Road and their upcoming performances, you can check them out on Facebook or YouTube.

