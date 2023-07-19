Your Photos
Adam Fravel’s omnibus hearing delayed until September

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel. Fravel, the former boyfriend of a Minnesota woman whose body was found hidden in a rural area of the state, was charged Friday, June 9, 2023, in her death.(Winona County Detention Center via AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A judge has agreed to move the omnibus hearing for Adam Fravel from July 20 to Sept. 22 at 3:00 p.m.

Both sets of attorneys in Fravel’s case agreed to move the hearing in a letter to Judge Nancy Buytendorp Wednesday. Fravel is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of Winona mother of two Madeline Kingsbury and is facing a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Fravel’s attorney, Zach Bauer, cited the large amount of evidence being turned over by the state, continued testing by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and not all body camera footage being turned over as reasons in asking for the delay.

According to the letter, the defense counsel was advised earlier in the week that an additional packet of discovery approximately 400 pages will be disclosed this week. It was also indicated that the results from additional testing by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension would be available by mid-August.

