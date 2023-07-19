Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman

Authorities in Martin County have made an arrest in connection with the shooting at a party in...
Authorities in Martin County have made an arrest in connection with the shooting at a party in rural Truman on July 3.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3rd.

The Martin County Sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Lavant Marques Shaw of Owatonna was arrested Wednesday without incident.

The shooting happened the night before the 4th of July at a large gathering in rural Truman that had been promoted on social media and drew hundreds of people from throughout the area, including as far away as Worthington, the Twin Cities metro area and Iowa. Authorities say shots were fired into the crowd after an altercation and the suspect fled the scene.

Four people were injured; all four have since been released from the hospital.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at 507-238-4481.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
KEYC Weather
UPDATE: Severe storms possible today
Governor Walz taught a fourth-grade science class to students.
Governor Walz continues workforce tour as a fourth-grade teacher
Five cases have been confirmed among people who live or have spent time in Grand Rapids,...
Health officials are investigating Legionnaires’ disease in Grand Rapids