Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3rd.

The Martin County Sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Lavant Marques Shaw of Owatonna was arrested Wednesday without incident.

The shooting happened the night before the 4th of July at a large gathering in rural Truman that had been promoted on social media and drew hundreds of people from throughout the area, including as far away as Worthington, the Twin Cities metro area and Iowa. Authorities say shots were fired into the crowd after an altercation and the suspect fled the scene.

Four people were injured; all four have since been released from the hospital.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at 507-238-4481.

