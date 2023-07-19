BEC orders Environmental Assessment Worksheet for proposed gravel pit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners met to discuss a proposed gravel pit in Rapidan Township. The board motioned to order an Environmental Assessment Worksheet.

The environmental assessment looks at possible water contamination, dust, noise pollution, wildlife contamination, and truck traffic. The proposed mine would be on cropland near the Rapidan Dam Park, campground to the north, and behind the Rapidan Dam store.

Dozens of Rapidan residents who oppose the gravel pit attended the meeting.

“We really need to find a different place to get gravel in my opinion. Because we don’t want this quiet little neighborhood town destroyed,” said Mark Lachmiller.

The property is owned by Paradise Valley Trust and the applicant is W. Lorentz Construction. Blue Earth County says the timetable for environmental research could take months.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.