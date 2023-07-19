Bipartisan agriculture bill reaches congress

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In yet another attempt to curb the labor shortage affecting various industries, Minnesota’s Senator Tina Smith and Representative Brad Finstad have introduced companion legislation to make it easier to enter the agriculture industry.

The “Agriculture Skills Preparation for Industry Recruitment Efforts,” or ASPIRE Act would establish an apprenticeship-based training program within the USDA’s existing farm development program.

Senator Smith says that the legislation would put more jobs in agriculture within reach by making training programs more accessible in institutions across the country.

“It establishes a way for people to, who are interested in farming and agriculture to do apprenticeships or internships through local community colleges or possible other organizations like Farm Bureau or Farmer’s Union,” said Senator Smith.

Representative Finstad says that the nonpartisan, inter-chamber legislation shows how important agriculture is to Minnesota and how important Minnesota’s ag presence is on the national stage.

“Really the economy in Minnesota is rooted and based in agriculture, and so it’s important for us to work together, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate, you know whoever it may be to really support and hold up the ag sector,” said Representative Finstad.

Back home, hundreds of guests gathered at ISG Field in Mankato for Greenseam’s Celebration of Ag.

The annual celebration gathers industry partners to discuss the successes of the previous year and spotlight the connections that make Minnesota agriculture work.

“We have communication companies, we have banks, we have training, we have engineering, we have tractor manufacturing we have all this and it’s all here and they all depend on each other and it’s all about collaboration, partnerships, networking and celebrating the fact that ag is doing really well,” said Greenseam Director, Sam Ziegler.

As the ASPIRE Act advances through Congress, lawmakers hope it will give the industry even more reasons to celebrate.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.