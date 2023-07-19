Your Photos
Businesses and organizations vie for old St. Peter fire hall

The city council has narrowed it down to three candidates and will ultimately select one that best fits the community.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the new St. Peter Fire Station almost complete, the old fire hall, built in the 1920s, is now for sale. The city council has narrowed it down to three candidates and will ultimately select one that best fits the community.

“Yeah, I think all three have their good points that could help the downtown area quite a bit. So I think the Council made some good choices. Personally, I’m just glad that the new fire station has been constructed because, as I said earlier, they have needed a new station for a very long time. So Saint Peter is showing some real signs of progress here. This is a good project,” said Mellema.

The Islamic Center in Saint Peter is the one organization that believes the old fire station would be a good fit, due to the lack of space at their current location, and the growing number of families that come to pray.

“Well, the you’re. Seeing currently the space that we’re renting for our prayers and other educational activities, and with over 100 Muslim families in Saint Peter now, it’s just not a big enough space. So we really need a better space. The other thing is that this building, as Nice as it is, is pretty isolated from the center of the community. And we feel it would be wonderful if we were right in the heart of downtown so we could have,” said Sandeen

The other two options in the running are the Tremendous Brewery, which will potentially be partnering up with the Food Co-op, and the LocAle Brewery, partnering with the River Rock Kitchen and Bakery.

“We absolutely the Co-op wins the the coops going to do really well no matter who’s there, there’s going to be more people here in the neighborhood. There’s that’s never a bad thing. The Co-op is really a it’s community owned and a product of the community. And when the community improves by having. A a new venture like that in an old fire hall, we can only all do better so I’m excited,” said Larson.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

