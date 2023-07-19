City of Mankato to hold photo contest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The City of Mankato is calling upon all photographers of all ages and skill-levels!

The city is asking for photos of locals’ favorite scenery, events, parks, trails, and places to just relax in Mankato.

Photos can be submitted by completing a photo contest entry form.

Only one entry form is needed per person. Participants are allowed up to 10 images on a yearly basis.

To be eligible for the contest, photos must be taken of people, places and spaces within Mankato city limits.

For more information, contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

