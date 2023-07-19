City of Mankato to hold photo contest
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The City of Mankato is calling upon all photographers of all ages and skill-levels!
The city is asking for photos of locals’ favorite scenery, events, parks, trails, and places to just relax in Mankato.
Photos can be submitted by completing a photo contest entry form.
Only one entry form is needed per person. Participants are allowed up to 10 images on a yearly basis.
To be eligible for the contest, photos must be taken of people, places and spaces within Mankato city limits.
For more information, contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.
