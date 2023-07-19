Your Photos
City of Mankato to hold photo contest

FILE - The city is asking for photos of locals’ favorite scenery, events, parks, trails, and places to just relax in Mankato. To be eligible for the contest, photos must be taken of people, places and spaces within Mankato city limits.(Tanner Luetjens)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The City of Mankato is calling upon all photographers of all ages and skill-levels!

The city is asking for photos of locals’ favorite scenery, events, parks, trails, and places to just relax in Mankato.

Photos can be submitted by completing a photo contest entry form.

Only one entry form is needed per person. Participants are allowed up to 10 images on a yearly basis.

To be eligible for the contest, photos must be taken of people, places and spaces within Mankato city limits.

For more information, contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

