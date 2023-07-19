Governor Walz continues workforce tour as a fourth-grade teacher

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz visited Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage today as part of his statewide workforce tour. He spent a day in the life as a teacher, which is one of the career fields experiencing a labor shortage in Minnesota. Governor Walz taught a fourth-grade science class to students.

Minnesota is investing millions in job training and workforce development to fill high-growth, high-demand jobs across the state, including in manufacturing, public safety, technology, caring professions, and education.

“As a former classroom teacher of 20 years, I know how challenging and fulfilling teaching can be,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesota depends on these professionals to mentor, shape, and educate our students. Minnesota has thousands of teaching positions available, and by providing financial assistance, mentoring, and training, we’re here to help more people choose a career path in education.”

With 225,000 jobs in Minnesota, education is the fourth largest industry in the state. The industry also has one of the highest job vacancies in the state, with over 13,098 high-demand jobs available to Minnesotans.

The One Minnesota Budget passed this session includes $20 million over the next two years to support the Drive for Five Workforce Fund, which will prepare Minnesotans to enter five of the most critical occupational categories in the state with high-growth jobs and family-sustaining wages: technology, caring professions, education, manufacturing, and trades.

To strengthen teacher recruitment and training, the state is investing over $88 million in the next biennium to support teachers from many different backgrounds to pursue a career in education. Funding is targeted at increasing the number of teachers of color and indigenous teachers, educators in licensure shortage areas such as early learning and special education, and teachers planning to work in geographical shortage areas.

Yesterday, Governor Walz visited Buhler, a food equipment manufacturing company in Plymouth, to kick off a statewide workforce tour and spend a day in the life with manufacturing professionals. This week, he will also highlight public safety workforce development efforts in Duluth.

