Mankato area man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Court documents show that on June 20, a 14 to 16-year-old girl was brought into the Waseca hospital’s emergency room.

38-year-old Grant Moody of Mankato was allegedly accompanying her that day.

She reported to hospital staff that she had been a victim of abusive behavior in her home.

According to Moody’s interview with law enforcement, he claimed the girl ran away from her home to his Waseca farm, looking for protection from her family.

According to the criminal complaint, Moody checked himself into the Hennepin County emergency room one day later.

He was seeking an inpatient psychiatry bed. Moody claimed he was having suicidal thoughts after taking who he called his “fourteen-year-old girlfriend” to the Waseca hospital.

He reportedly disclosed to hospital staff that he had been in a sexual relationship with her for the last one to two years.

On June 29, a Waseca County Deputy interviewed the girl, who then rescinded all of the previous claims of abuse in her home. She stated that she made the accusations because she was angry at a household member.

The girl and Moody’s relationship became sexual in summer 2022 according to court documents.

Moody had allegedly taken her on trips, without consent from her parents, to both Okoboji and Duluth.

Grant Moody was arrested and charged before being released from Waseca County Jail on $200,000 bail July 3rd.

His next hearing is scheduled for September 19.

