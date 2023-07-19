Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato area man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

He reportedly disclosed to hospital staff that he had been in a sexual relationship with her for the last one to two years.
By Nick Beck
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Court documents show that on June 20, a 14 to 16-year-old girl was brought into the Waseca hospital’s emergency room.

38-year-old Grant Moody of Mankato was allegedly accompanying her that day.

She reported to hospital staff that she had been a victim of abusive behavior in her home.

According to Moody’s interview with law enforcement, he claimed the girl ran away from her home to his Waseca farm, looking for protection from her family.

According to the criminal complaint, Moody checked himself into the Hennepin County emergency room one day later.

He was seeking an inpatient psychiatry bed. Moody claimed he was having suicidal thoughts after taking who he called his “fourteen-year-old girlfriend” to the Waseca hospital.

He reportedly disclosed to hospital staff that he had been in a sexual relationship with her for the last one to two years.

On June 29, a Waseca County Deputy interviewed the girl, who then rescinded all of the previous claims of abuse in her home. She stated that she made the accusations because she was angry at a household member.

The girl and Moody’s relationship became sexual in summer 2022 according to court documents.

Moody had allegedly taken her on trips, without consent from her parents, to both Okoboji and Duluth.

Grant Moody was arrested and charged before being released from Waseca County Jail on $200,000 bail July 3rd.

His next hearing is scheduled for September 19.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl

Latest News

The park’s grand opening celebration begins at 3 p.m. next Tuesday.
Thomas Park ready for grand reopening
The environmental assessment looks at possible water contamination, dust, noise pollution,...
BEC orders Environmental Assessment Worksheet for proposed gravel pit
The park’s grand opening celebration begins at 3 p.m. next Tuesday.
Thomas Park ready for grand reopening
The environmental assessment looks at possible water contamination, dust, noise pollution,...
BEC orders Environmental Assessment Worksheet for proposed gravel pit