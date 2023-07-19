MAPS School Board aims to increase transparency and communication

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public School (MAPS) Board aims to improve transparency between officials and the community with a new initiative.

The board plans to launch an electronic newsletter known as the Board Bulletin as part of the initiative.

Other approaches being taken to improve communication include an increased online presence on social media and an updated district website.

Other chances to participate in strategic district planning include the ongoing Classroom to Boardroom initiative as well as Coffee & Conversation events.

MAPS officials add that the board has formed a new Communications Committee made up of several members and district staff.

