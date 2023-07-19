Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota Viking’s to bring back classic uniforms in Week One game

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings(MGN)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Vikings fans will get a dose of nostalgia this season as the team is bringing back their classic uniforms.

The team is set to wear the jerseys in Week One versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The jerseys will pay homage to the “Purple People Eaters” as the jerseys were worn during the 1960s and 70s.

The jerseys will include the vintage Viking’s horn on the helmet, the classic gray facemasks, traditional lettering and numbering, gold trim accents, and the gold and white stripes on the sleeves.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

The Upper Sioux Community Police Department is currently searching for Helene Weatherwax, 35.
Upper Sioux Community searching for missing woman
Strong to severe storms possible this evening ahead of quieter weather conditions moving in.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 7-19-2023
Upper Sioux Community searching for missing woman
One killed in crash in Chickasaw County involving pedestrian
The park’s grand opening celebration begins at 3 p.m. next Tuesday.
Thomas Park ready for grand reopening