Pond Road Market celebrates seven years

Pond Road Market is a local business that supports other local businesses, and it turns out they’re celebrating five years of operation.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s always fun celebrating local businesses, especially the ones that support other local businesses themselves. Pond Road Market does just that, and it turns out they’re celebrating five years of operation.

You can find Pond Road Market in two locations, either at 19949 along Highway 22 or at 411 North Riverfront Drive. You can also check them out on Facebook!

