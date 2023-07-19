Pond Road Market celebrates seven years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s always fun celebrating local businesses, especially the ones that support other local businesses themselves. Pond Road Market does just that, and it turns out they’re celebrating five years of operation.

You can find Pond Road Market in two locations, either at 19949 along Highway 22 or at 411 North Riverfront Drive. You can also check them out on Facebook!

