Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Resident makes fake speed camera out of Little Free Library to slow down drivers

Fed up with speeders, someone built their own deterrent made to look like a police speed camera. (SOURCE: WUSA)
By Casey Nolen
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENSINGTON, Md. (WUSA) – In Maryland, someone tired of speeders zipping down their street put up their own deterrent.

An anonymous resident of Kensington built a fake speed camera that looked like a Little Free Library often seen in neighborhoods.

McComas Avenue is just a shortcut for many on their commute.

Matthew Fairbank, a neighbor who lives in the area, said drivers are often going 40 to 50 miles per hour on the road.

“Someone actually came down the strip and came into the retaining wall at one point,” he said.

He also said many speeding drivers have caused damage to cars parked on the street.

“My wife’s car has lost three mirrors already,” he said. “I know people down the street down there, you can see the traffic cones by the cars down there. His car has been hit a couple of times.”

Residents said they have complained to Montgomery County for years about the speeders on the street.

While there is a plan to remake it with speed bumps and bike lanes, city officials said it’s still years away.

People in the neighborhood said it seemed like there was nothing they could do to curb the speeding. However, someone decided to get creative and craft a solution.

Someone installed a Little Free Library that was built to resemble an actual speed camera, complete with authentic looking signs. It seemed to work in slowing down drivers.

“And actually observed people slowing down,” Fairbank said. “For the first time since the three years I’ve been here.”

However, the county eventually got involved and took down the signs. They also said the library could not be on the easement and couldn’t be in a yard without a permit.

Montgomery County Police said the spot is not an approved location for a speed camera, even if it is a fake one.

Police said they are evaluating where new cameras could go.

While the library’s builder has yet to come forward, Fairbank said he and another neighbor took it down to comply with the county.

“It’s a little disappointing,” he said.

Fairbank said they plan to keep it safe in case it ever finds a home.

“I think it was to bring awareness and it did seem to work initially,” Fairbank said.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
Federal judge nixes Donald Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in state court
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in California. In-N-Out...
Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in 5 states
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin to ask US Supreme Court to review his conviction in murder of George Floyd
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Israeli president tells Congress his country is committed to democracy but concedes ‘painful debate’
FILE - A fisherman reels in his catch as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean, June 28, 2023,...
As the planet warms, scientists worry that cases of infectious diseases could spike