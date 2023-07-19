Your Photos
Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

KEYC
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A cold front will move across our region later today, bringing scattered strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon into this evening. The main severe threat will be large hail; however, isolated strong straight-line wind gusts, and even an isolated weak tornado, will be possible. Not very likely, but possible. Storms will develop across western Minnesota and Iowa by around mid-afternoon and move eastward through the Mankato area by late afternoon or early evening. Storms will continue east, gradually weakening and moving out of our area after sunset. In addition to the severe threats, there will also be locally heavy rainfall amounts of one-quarter to one-half inch or more. Not everyone will get rain. Rain will be limited to areas impacted by thunderstorms.

Unfortunately, today will be our last chance at rain for quite some time. Behind the front, Thursday will be cooler and less humid with high temps dropping back into the upper 70s.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with high temps in the low to mid 80s. After that, we will continue into an extended period of warm, humid, and dry weather that will last through most of next week and beyond. This will most certainly cause drought conditions to expand across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa

