Severe t-storms possible this evening, quieter weather follows

Strong to severe storms are possible this evening before quieter, drier weather moves in through the extended forecast period.

Today will start off with some cloudy skies before becoming mostly sunny by the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid-80s with daytime heating along with a slight increase in humidity. The daytime heating and increase in humidity will likely cause the atmosphere to become unstable ahead of a cold front moving through the area this evening. With the unstable atmosphere developing, strong to severe storms are possible through the evening hours with large to very large hail possible along with damaging winds possible. The SPC has issued a slight risk (or level 2 of 5 risk) for severe weather this evening. Thankfully, the storms will not last real long or linger real late as they are projected to gradually clear out of the area between 9 and 10 pm tonight leaving behind mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will have a mix of sunshine and cloud coverage throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs hovering in the upper-70s across the area as winds reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs hovering in the low-80s across the area. Winds will be lighter, reaching up to 10 mph throughout the day. Friday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain mostly sunny with a slight increase in clouds through the evening hours. Temperatures through the afternoon hours will hover in the mid-80s with winds reaching back up to 15 mph. Saturday night will gradually become partly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm or two possible as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will return to mostly sunny skies as temperatures continue to heat up heading into the new week. We are looking at highs in the mid to upper-80s across the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Sunday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Monday will continue to heat up more with mostly sunny skies mixed in. Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s and low-90s across the area with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph. Monday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be even warmer despite partly cloudy skies and a stray thunderstorm or two possible throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low-90s with some areas reaching the mid-90s through the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 15 mph. Tuesday night will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly clear as temperatures gradually drop into the upper-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday of next week will be similar to Tuesday, except more sunshine with mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low-90s with some areas rising into the mid-90s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph. Wednesday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday of next week will be similar to one another with mostly sunny skies mixed in. Temperatures through the afternoon hours will likely hover in the upper-80s and low-90s with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph. Both Thursday night and Friday night will remain mostly clear despite a few passing clouds here and there as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s.

