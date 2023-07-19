Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person, wounds 2 others

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.(WSVN)
By The Associated Press and DAVID FISCHER Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren’t immediately identified.

Officials didn’t immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
A gunman in New Zealand has killed 2 people ahead of Women’s World Cup tournament
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday 6pm Weathercast
Taylor says that after he passes, they won’t be selling the company to an outsider and...
Taylor Corp celebrates 75 years of Carlson Craft company
Senator Smith says that the legislation would put more jobs in agriculture within reach by...
Bipartisan agriculture bill reaches congress
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as other parts of US reel from scorching heat, floods