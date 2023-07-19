Your Photos
Taylor Corp celebrates 75 years of Carlson Craft company

By Nick Beck
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those at Taylor Corp celebrated their 75th year of Carlson Craft company this afternoon with pulled pork, cookies and baked beans.

”We probably don’t have anybody that’s been here for all 75 years,” said CEO, Charles Whitaker.

Whitaker applauded his employees for the work they’ve done over the past 75 years, stating capital, commitment and customer service as the three main tenants for success.

“That in order to survive for 75 years, you have to be willing to invest. Invest in what you’re doing today, but also look ahead and invest in the future,” said Whitaker

He introduced Glen Taylor to the crowd, who brought the audience back to his third week on the job at Carlson wedding service.

“I think that struck him so much. Why would you do that? And I said, well, I wouldn’t had to do that. And I think it was a concept that he. He knew that if he was going to grow. The company he needed. Somebody that he was an accountant. and he didn’t think that way,” said Founder, Glen Taylor. “And he says, you do it three or four times faster than anybody’s ever done this job. How could? How could that be that you could do it that you know not 4%, but he says 400% faster. Than anybody ever did

Taylor eventually bought the company, and changed the name to Carlson Craft, now a subsidiary of Taylor corporation.

“14 years of work he did. Now as a company, we do that in hours,” said Taylor.

Taylor says that after he passes, they won’t be selling the company to an outsider and employees will select the leaders.

“They’ll be run by a foundation and it could be 100 year foundation,” said Taylor. “Who will be the managers? You will select the managers.”

With this foundation, they plan on taking 5% of all profits and giving back to the community.

“Put it back into education environment. Taking care of the disadvantage, united way and stuff like that, that’s the way it would work,” said Taylor.

Greater Mankato Growth held a ribbon cutting ceremony in his and the company’s honor.

