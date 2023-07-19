Thomas Park ready for grand reopening

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is inviting residents to visit the newly reopened Thomas Park by Mankato East.

Renovations began last August after being delayed by several years due to COVID.

The park opened to the public earlier this month, and a grand opening celebration is planned for next Tuesday.

The multi-sport complex has already hosted multiple summer tournaments, and city officials say that the goal for the project was to give residents an accessible facility that they can be proud of, while also updating a space that has been in need of repairs for several years.

”It comes from the notion of taking care of what we had, the previous condition of the past fields were kind of in a state of disrepair, especially from a drainage standpoint. So it was taking care of what we have, making sure that we have a community asset for our youth to play on and that they can be proud of,” said Parker Skophammer.

The park’s grand opening celebration begins at 3 p.m. next Tuesday.

