UPDATE: Missing woman reports in safe with authorities

UPDATE: Helene Weatherwax, 35, made contact with authorities and is safe. BCA authorities would...
UPDATE: Helene Weatherwax, 35, made contact with authorities and is safe. BCA authorities would like to extend their thanks to all who assisted and shared info.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GRANITE FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - UPDATE: Helene Weatherwax, 35, made contact with authorities and is safe. BCA authorities would like to extend their thanks to all who assisted and shared info.

A reservation in Minnesota calls for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

The Upper Sioux Community Police Department is currently searching for Helene Weatherwax, 35.

She was last seen on July 15 when she was at a family residence in Granite Falls at around 9 a.m.

An hour later, she was spotted at a Walmart in Marshall.

Investigators believe she may be in the Duluth area in the company of a man named Juan Chaparro who drives a grey Dodge Charger.

It is unknown at this time how the two are related.

She has multiple facial piercings and tattoos on both her arms, neck, and right leg.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

