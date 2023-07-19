Upper Sioux Community searching for missing woman

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A reservation in Minnesota calls for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

The Upper Sioux Community Police Department is currently searching for Helene Weatherwax, 35.

She was last seen on July 15 when she was at a family residence in Granite Falls at around 9 a.m.

An hour later, she was spotted at a Walmart in Marshall.

Investigators believe she may be in the Duluth area in the company of a man named Juan Chaparro who drives a grey Dodge Charger.

It is unknown at this time how the two are related.

She has multiple facial piercings and tattoos on both her arms, neck, and right leg.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

