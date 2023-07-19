VINE adult community center hosts memory caf events

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action is an adult community center, which gives aging adults support through programs, services, events and community engagement. One of these events is a Memory Cafe, which gives adults with memory loss the chance to connect with their care partner and engage in social connection.

VINE Faith in Action is located at 421 E Hickory St. in Mankato. For more information you can check out their website.

