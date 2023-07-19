Your Photos
Winona County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in locating missing man

Bruce Wiza, 59.
Bruce Wiza, 59.(Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Bruce Wiza, 59, was last seen in the Elba area in the late evening on Monday July 17, 2023.

Wiza was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He is described as 5 feet six inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen Bruce or has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Winona County Sheriff’s Office at 507-457-6368.

