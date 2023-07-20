Austin mother pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of two-month old son

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – An Austin mother is pleading guilty to second degree manslaughter in the suffocation death of her two-month old son in 2021.

Jocelyn Pater, 26, was arrested and charged with several counts including manslaughter, child endangerment, exposing a child to drugs, and possession of a controlled substance. In December 2021, Austin police officers were called to a home on 27th Street SW for an unresponsive infant.

The two-month old boy was taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester where he later died. According to court documents, the infant was found underneath Pater who was asleep on the couch. Officers found meth and needles in the home.

Pater later admitted to officers she relapsed and had been using meth for several days before the incident.

In exchange for the guilty plea, state prosecutors agree to drop the other charges against her and release her from jail while she awaits sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.