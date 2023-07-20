Your Photos
Christmas Haus in New Ulm talks Bavarian Blast

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm’s annual German-American summer festival, Bavarian Blast, is set for July 20-24. With a parade, plenty of foods, music and fun activities, Bavarian Blast is meant to celebrate the German roots of New Ulm. The success of this event has cause it to grow tremendously over the years.

For ticket pricing and all other information, you can check out Bavarian Blast’s website or Facebook page.

To get prepared or to perfect your outfit for the festival, be sure to check out Christmas Haus New Ulm.

