Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gov. Walz teaches classroom while highlighting investments in educators

MN Gov. Tim Walz teaches in classroom.
MN Gov. Tim Walz teaches in classroom.(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL -- Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visited a summer school program in Savage, MN taking the reins as the head of the classroom for the afternoon. The Governor praised the students and their teachers for their hard work.

“I hope you all saw the joy, the potential for the future, the young minds that just never cease to amaze you every single day with what they come up with,” he said.

Walz and DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek are on a tour to highlight state investments in the workforce. The tour will highlight job creation and investments in industries like manufacturing, education, and public safety.

“The Department of Education, also has very significant resources as a result of the last [legislative] session, working more directly with the schools themselves to do great recruitment and steer teachers to where the need is the greatest,” said Varilek.

Specifically, a new program called “Drive for Five” invests roughly $20 million into the state’s 5 largest industries, which DEED claims to be “technology, caring professions, education, manufacturing, and trades.”

Walz, a former teacher, gave a standard lesson to a class of incoming 5th graders as part of the tour. Afterward, he chimed in on the importance of investing in educators in the state of Minnesota.

“We need to make sure that we continue to pay them well. [We need to] give them a good retirement and make sure we keep them in Minnesota, so we don’t lose them elsewhere. We’ll make the case to folks across the country, if you want to come enjoy that profession and teach and do things the way that you know they need to be done, this is the state to do that,” said the Governor.

“If we can elevate the fact that we have these many wonderful opportunities for people to earn a middle-class wage and enjoy the satisfaction of working with young people, then I think there’s a lot of reason for optimism,” said Varilek.

The next stop on the governor’s tour will be to highlight public safety workers in Duluth.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday 6pm Weathercast
Taylor says that after he passes, they won’t be selling the company to an outsider and...
Taylor Corp celebrates 75 years of Carlson Craft company
Senator Smith says that the legislation would put more jobs in agriculture within reach by...
Bipartisan agriculture bill reaches congress
The city council has narrowed it down to three candidates and will ultimately select one that...
Businesses and organizations vie for old St. Peter fire hall