Iowa law enforcement looking for inmate who escaped Victor work site

VICTOR, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections is working to find an escaped inmate.

Jermichael Wells, 25, was assigned to the Correctional Release Center in Newton.

Officials said he was last seen at a work site at Quantum Plastics in Victor around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wells was serving time for second degree theft, second degree burglary, third degree burglary-motor vehicle, control of a firearm by a felon, and forgery.

Law enforcement described him as a 5′11″ Black male, weighing 157 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, chest and right shoulder.

Police warned people not to try to apprehend Wells if they encounter him. Instead, they should contact local police.

