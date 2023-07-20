Isolated t-storms possible this weekend: heat, humidity return next week

Despite relatively quiet conditions, a few isolated thunderstorms remain possible through the start of the weekend before both heat and humidity return through next week leading to well above average temperatures across the area.

Today will start off mostly sunny and quiet with a light breeze moving into the area as winds increase up to 15 mph. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s as humidity remains low through the day. Humidity and heat are expected to rise through the start of next week. Tonight will have a gradual increase in cloud coverage as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with a chance for some isolated thunderstorms through the late afternoon hours into the late evening hours with little accumulation expected. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s across the area with winds reaching up to 10 mph. Isolated chances will slowly fizzle out through the mid to late evening hours leaving behind mostly clear skies overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with evening isolated thunderstorms possible. Again, not a lot of rain is expected with these isolated chances through the evening hours. Temperatures will slowly start to heat up into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours with a slight increase in humidity returning to the area making way for sticky conditions outside as winds reach up to 15 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly sunny as temperatures continue to heat up throughout the day. Highs are projected to rise into the upper-80s with winds up to 15 mph. Humidity is also expected to start climbing, making it feel rather sticky and gross outside. Hot and humid conditions will continue from Sunday through the upcoming work week. Sunday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Next week is going to be hot and humid with potential heat advisories going into effect for portions of the area due to both high heat and high humidity making it feel very sticky outside. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the week as temperatures slowly rise into the mid-90s by Wednesday afternoon. Winds will not be of much help as they are only expected to reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight conditions will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy with little to no relief as temperatures are projected to dip into the upper-60s and low-70s by the following morning. We will hold onto the 90s through Thursday before a slight drop in temperatures, into the upper-80s by the end of the week.

