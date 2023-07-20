Kern Bridge to become pedestrian bridge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 150-year-old Kern Bridge was first built for buggies, horses and carriages. But, the historic bridge will soon have a new life.

“I think it’s an exciting project. Mankato, from what I understand is is a bit of a bicycle trail destination for folks. So kind of having this critical. Crossing of of the River system I think will really help tie in a lot of the good trail system that we have in the area and and allow users to experience it a little more,” said Bridge Engineer, Michael McCarty.

The Greater Mankato River Valley Trail Master Plan consists of a pedestrian bridge that would connect Sibley park to Land of Memories park, giving community members the opportunity to experience safer trails to bike and walk on. That’s where the Kern Bridge comes in.

“I think it’s a positive that we’re going to be able to keep this bridge. It’s going to stay in the public eye, it’s going to stay relatively close to where it’s original purpose was. The original purpose was over a different river, but still within the landscape of southern Minnesota, still within the landscape of Blue Earth County. And so I think that is a really significant piece,” said Executive Director, Jessica Potter.

Community members are looking forward to having a new way to enjoy Mankato’s outdoor spaces.

“Oh, that’s very important. Yeah, I wear a pedometer constantly, so I’m always looking for ways to add on to the miles steps. Miles mostly miles and and it’s good for the kids, too. We have a couple in the family that like to sit in front of their little video games and things, but something like this would be just another opportunity to get them out,” said Colleen Hilbert.

The bridge is currently disassembled; the project will wrap up in 2025.

