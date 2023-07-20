Lieutenant Governor visits Winona childcare facility

Your Photos
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota Peggy Flanagan visited Winona’s Main Square Montessori Thursday morning.

Childcare is a necessary service for parents who both need to work. However, not every family has easy access to a childcare facility.

“We know that there are families who too often drive 45 minutes to an hour in one direction for childcare and have to go the other direction to get to work.”

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan

The Lieutenant Governor said there are significantly less childcare facilities in rural areas than urban areas.

She and Governor Tim Walz are working to alleviate issues with childcare and make Minnesota the best state to raise a child.

Earlier in may, she and the governor put the One Minnesota Budget into law. The tax cut includes benefits such as helping families in need take care of their children.

Their efforts have funded childcare facilities such as the Main Square Montessori.

“Professionally and personally, her work has made a difference in my life. It has allowed me to continue to have a career and allowed the school to stay open. The child tax credit has allowed me to continue to work, and I have benefited from it with both my kids in childcare.”

Main Square Montessori Director Marla Kuchler

Flanagan plans to increase the accessibility of childcare facilities across the state.

