Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man dead after ATV Crash in Carlton County

A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.(MGN)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - One man is dead after he struck a tree on an ATV Wednesday night.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release an adult male was traveling northbound on Pine Road near Barnum Township at about 7:52 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the ATV veered off of the road and struck a tree.

Another driver came upon the crash and dialed 911.

According to authorities, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear at this time what made the ATV leave the roadway.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, Barnum Fire Department, Blackhoof Fire Department and Essentia Moose Lake EMS responded to the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet pending notification of family.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
A few isolated thunderstorms are possible through the start of the upcoming weekend ahead of an...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 7-20-2023
MN Gov. Tim Walz teaches in classroom.
Gov. Walz teaches classroom while highlighting investments in educators
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday 6pm Weathercast