Man dead after ATV Crash in Carlton County

CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - One man is dead after he struck a tree on an ATV Wednesday night.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release an adult male was traveling northbound on Pine Road near Barnum Township at about 7:52 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the ATV veered off of the road and struck a tree.

Another driver came upon the crash and dialed 911.

According to authorities, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear at this time what made the ATV leave the roadway.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, Barnum Fire Department, Blackhoof Fire Department and Essentia Moose Lake EMS responded to the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet pending notification of family.

