Mankato leads Minnesota to higher job growth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Minnesota adds over 9,000 workers to the labor force, Greater Mankato Growth (GMG) says Mankato led the way with a job growth rate of 6.5%.

This rate created over 3,500 jobs for the market.

GMG says employers are hiring more, people are coming off of the sidelines for work, and many are finding the right jobs to stick with.

”There’s a lot of levers in the economy that are driving folks back into the workforce. Consumer spending continues to rise, so it’s very strong. Retail sales are up, so we’re seeing inflation come down, savings is coming down,” said Executive Vice President, Andy Wilke.

GMG says that many businesses are expecting GDP to decline this year, but says the strength in Mankato’s diverse economy won’t be affected if a blip happens.

”We typically see a little bit less of the extremes than other parts of the country see when it comes to any downturn or upswing. Because we are such a diverse economy. So, when maybe one sector is down, another sector is up,” said Wilke.

GMG credits the many colleges and universities in our area for encouraging students to work and stay in our economy.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.