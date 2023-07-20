Millville man killed in Wabasha County crash

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A 26-year-old man from Millville was killed Wednesday after a crash in Mount Pleasant Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 4:30 p.m., a Ford Edge was northbound on Highway 63 and a Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Highway 63 when the two collided.

The driver of the Impala, Spencer Sommerfield, was killed on scene. He did not have a seatbelt on at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford Edge, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Saint Marys for further treatment. There is no word on his injuries at this time.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the accident.

Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and Lake City Police Department, Fire and Ambulance also responded to the scene.

