Missing: Priscilla Tena, 17

KERKHOVEN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old from Kerkhoven.

Priscilla Tena was last seen around 2 a.m., on July 16, and has no contact with her family since, according to the BCA.

She’s described as 4′11″ tall, weighing 103 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she is known to frequent the Willmar and Montevideo areas.

Anyone with information on Tena’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Swift County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

