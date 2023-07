MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Brown County, authorities are asking for help in locating a missing man.

Jade Hotz, 27, was last contacted on July 5.

The New Ulm Police Department wants anyone with information to contact (507) 233-6750, and reference case number 23005373, regarding his whereabouts.

