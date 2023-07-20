Renville County awarded $350,000 Outdoor Recreation Grant for Lake Allie

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) awarded Renville County with an Outdoor Recreation Grant. The $350,000 grant will be used to build a camper cabin and replace the current restrooms/storm shelter with a new restroom/shower and storm shelter facility at Lake Allie County Park.

“This grant award will allow Renville County to expand outdoor recreation opportunities to those who may not own their own RV or may not physically be able to camp in a tent.,” said Renville County Parks Manager, Jesse Diehn. “By building a camper cabin for Lake Allie, we are making camping accessible to all people.” The camper cabin will be a rustic, one-room wooden cabin containing a table, benches, and wooden bunkbeds with mattresses.

Renville County has partnered with Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (GFW) school’s construction and trades class to build the camper cabin. “This project will allow GFW students to provide a service to the community while gaining real-world work-based skills.” stated GFW Superintendent, Dr. Jeff Horton. “We are excited to begin!”

The new restroom/shower and storm shelter facility will be available for guests and visitors of the park to use, and will provide shelter in the case of inclement weather.

The County expects construction of the camper cabin to begin this fall and installation to take place in 2025. Demolition and ground breaking for the new restroom/shower/storm shelter facility is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2024. The project will be completed no later than the summer of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.