Vertical wine tasting kits with Chankaska Creek

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Long is in with Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery for a vertical tasting with Kelsey and Lisa. A vertical tasting is a tasting of wines produced by the same wine maker, from the same label or the same vineyard in which you will try wines from consecutive years.

You can order a vertical tasting kit from Chankaska online or visit them at 1179 E Pearl St. in Kasota.

