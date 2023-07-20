Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Vertical wine tasting kits with Chankaska Creek

You can order a vertical tasting kit from Chankaska online or visit them at 1179 E Pearl St. in Kasota.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Long is in with Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery for a vertical tasting with Kelsey and Lisa. A vertical tasting is a tasting of wines produced by the same wine maker, from the same label or the same vineyard in which you will try wines from consecutive years.

You can order a vertical tasting kit from Chankaska online or visit them at 1179 E Pearl St. in Kasota.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

Christmas Haus in New Ulm talks Bavarian Blast
Christmas Haus in New Ulm talks Bavarian Blast
We check out her first tour bus. It’s right outside of the studio; here’s an inside look.
A tour of Taylor Swift’s first tour bus
Gabe Essay with K and G Gymnastics show Lisa and Kelsey the ropes.
K and L go to K and G Gymnastics
Priscilla Tena was last seen around 2 a.m., on July 16, and has no contact with her family...
Missing: Priscilla Tena, 17