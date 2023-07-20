Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The workforce tour continues for Governor Walz, spends day as police officer

He spent the day as a police officer, which is one of the career fields experiencing a labor...
He spent the day as a police officer, which is one of the career fields experiencing a labor shortage in Minnesota.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz continued his statewide workforce tour and visited Duluth today. He spent the day as a police officer, which is one of the career fields experiencing a labor shortage in Minnesota. Minnesota is investing millions in job training and workforce development to fill high-growth, high-demand jobs across the state, including in manufacturing, public safety, technology, caring professions, and education.

“Law enforcement and public safety professionals are integral to every community,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesota needs more public servants who are dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of their community. Through training grants and $300 million for public safety departments across the state, we’re helping communities train the firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and 911 dispatchers who we rely on to keep us all safe.”

There are 23,357 public safety jobs across Minnesota – including police officers, fire fighters, and 911 operators.

This week, Governor Walz visited Buhler, a food equipment manufacturing company in Plymouth, to kick off a statewide workforce tour and spend a day in the life with manufacturing professionals. On Wednesday he spent the day as a fourth-grade teacher in Savage.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
The $350,000 grant will be used to build a camper cabin and replace the current restrooms/storm...
Renville County awarded $350,000 Outdoor Recreation Grant for Lake Allie
Priscilla Tena was last seen around 2 a.m., on July 16, and has no contact with her family...
Missing: Priscilla Tena, 17
Millville man killed in Wabasha County crash
Millville man killed in Wabasha County crash